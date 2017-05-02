The Best Devices for Traditional and Online Study

Starting university can be both daunting and exciting. You will have so much to do, but it opens the door to endless opportunities in the future. To ensure you get off to the best start, we are looking at the best devices for both traditional and online study so that you can maximise your degree.

A Laptop

Every student needs a laptop, whether they are embarking on a drama degree from a traditional university or earning their way to one of many non-clinical healthcare careers with an online degree program. Look for a laptop with large display screens, great battery life and a lightweight design. Also, think about adding more RAM or purchase a laptop with included SSD for a faster and smoother performance. If you like to play games in your spare time, make sure the graphics card so substantial.

From writing essays and researching topics to logging into the university dashboard, a laptop is a much-needed tech device you will need for the duration of your degree.

Bodyclock Starter

Students are notoriously bad for waking up in the morning, due to late night studying or one too many drinks with university friends.

The Bodyclock Starter is the perfect way to wake up in the morning. It will increase the light of dawn over a 30-minute period, offering a more relaxed method of waking up in the morning – so it’s ideal for those dark mornings when all you want to do is curl up in bed. So, you can wake up feeling a little more refreshed and ready to face the day ahead.

Also, if you have trouble falling asleep at night, you can put the Bodyclock Starter in reverse, as the light in the room can fade over the half hour period, allowing you to fall into a natural sleep.

A Fitbit

It’s not uncommon for some students’ health to fall into decline when they attend university, as they spend many sleepless nights studying, too many nights partying or just eating the wrong foods when prepping for an important exam.

A Fitbit can, therefore, boost your overall health, as it will allow you to consciously track your health to ensure you have reached your daily steps and are burning calories. The Fitbit Flex 2 is swim-proof and automatically recognizes exercise. If you need something more high tech, the Surge offers GPS tracking, sleep monitoring, SmartTrack and PurePulse Heart Rate.

An e-reader

Instead of hauling heavy books with you to and from campus, or cluttering your home with titles, you should invest in an e-reader, which can store thousands of books all in one place. You can simply download the book and start studying anywhere you like, flipping from book to book on the train home from university. The Amazon Kindle is a smart choice, with the Voyage being a favorite with the extra resolution 300 ppi display, new adaptive front light, and with its magnesium back and chemically-reinforced glass front, the Voyage is extremely durable. The battery life also lasts weeks on a single charge.