The Online Degrees You Can Study Today to Secure a High Salary Tomorrow

Choosing the right advanced degree can be a tough decision. Earning a master’s degree takes a big investment of time, energy, and money, so it’s vital that your investment pays off.

Online degrees allow you to study while you work, making better use of your time, and they can also offer cost savings over attending a traditional campus.

Take a look at the following master’s degree options to get a better idea of your future earning potential.

Economics Degree

An economics degree opens the door to some lucrative careers. With this degree you can take on a wide variety of roles and the median pay is $114,000.

Figure from Payscale.com shows that an economist with a master’s degree can earn $107,000. A marketing director could make as much as $150,000 and a senior financial analyst could earn $104,000.

Civil Engineering Degree

Taking an online civil engineering degree will give you the in-demand skills necessary to bring the country’s infrastructure up to date.

The American Society of Civil Engineers gave the United States a dreadful D+ on their 2017 report card, indicating the poor state of the energy grid, roads, bridges, dams, water supplies, sewers, and railroads.

Civil engineers will have a huge role to play in improving this vital infrastructure and current salaries for civil engineers with a master’s degree are in the region of $97,000. A construction project manager can expect to earn $97,100, while a structural engineer can make $86,600. Norwich University offers a fully accredited, online civil engineering program that can be completed in your spare time in as little as 18 to 24 months.

Cyber Security Degree

Cyber security professionals are in short supply. According to Forbes, 2016 saw 1 million cyber security job openings with over 200,000 remaining unfilled.

As threats from foreign governments and criminal hackers continue to grow, job security and earning potential in this field looks solid.

The market for cyber security is projected to reach $170 billion by 2020 (up from $75 billion in 2015) and global demand for qualified professionals is expected to hit six million at that time, with 1.5 million jobs left unfilled.

Currently, the top 10% in this field make over $140,000 a year and cyber security professionals can expect to earn a 9% premium over other IT workers.

Finance Degree

A finance degree gives you a lot of freedom when it comes to choosing the sector that you want to work in because every industry will need your expertise. You could work in the private sector, work for the government, or take on a role with a non-profit.

The median salary for holders of a finance master’s degree is $120,000, with salaries on the lower end of the scale sitting at $83,500 for a senior financial analyst, soaring to $170,000 at the senior vice president level.

With the economy in flux and millions of previously safe white collar jobs at risk from automation in the near future, opting for one of the online degrees mentioned in this article will ensure that you have great job security as well as financial stability.