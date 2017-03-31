Top Degrees That Go Well with Your Tech Prowess

IT-related skills are now among the best skills to have, especially with different industries trying to implement better information systems and other tech advancements. Companies in certain industries such as healthcare and marketing are actively looking for qualified people with good IT skills to fill important positions in various companies.

To make it even better, you don’t have to have a degree in information technology to enter these fields. In fact, there are some degrees that pair well with your technology skills. Here are the options to consider if you want to enter certain fields and develop a strong career.

Marketing and Business Administration

An MBA is still one of the most valuable degrees to pursue today. A lot of companies are taking advantage of the economic growth and expanding their operations, which means there are more mid- to top-level management positions to fill. An MBA is a perfect degree if you want to enter fields such as marketing, business operations, and finance.

Having good IT skills is a huge plus for those who are pursuing an MBA. For instance, you can combine your experience in doing internet marketing with the skills and knowledge you get through the MBA course. Add these ingredients to your CV and you will have no trouble at all finding the perfect position and starting a career in this field.

A number of MBA programs are also adding IT-related courses into their curriculums. These courses, mainly conducted online, are more modern and answer to the increasing demands for capable master’s degree holders.

Public Health

Healthcare is a particularly interesting field to enter because it is currently the fastest growing industry on the market. Despite recent uncertainties, a lot of experts believe that the demand for healthcare professionals will continue to increase for several more years. Aside from healthcare, public health is also an exceptionally rewarding field to venture into.

Public health offers a wide range of career options to choose from. You can pursue a master of public health degree from top names such as the University of Arizona and pursue a career in biostatistics, health services administration, and public health policy and management. In all of these fields, IT skills are considered very valuable.

You can also choose to pursue a public health degree online. Online courses allow you to get the degree you want while working a full-time job or running a business thanks to the extra flexibility they offer.

Statistics

Last, but certainly not least, we have a degree in statistics. Statistics and data analysis are hot fields to get into, especially if you love math or if you enjoy processing information to understand interesting insights they present. Naturally, knowing your way around computers and IT will boost your career in data analysis to new heights.

These are just some of the fields to consider if you love technology and you want to make use of your IT skills to advance in your career. All of these degrees can be acquired in as little as 15 to 18 months, especially with the best distance learning programs now more accessible than ever.