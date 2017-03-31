3 Ways Technology is Transforming Human Resources as We Know It

Technology has been transforming Human Resources in almost every aspect. The days of sending a job posting description to the newspaper and receiving a flood of paper job applications are shifting to online job postings and a deluge of electronic resumes. Online training and reporting and a host of other tools are altering Human Resources’ jobs in other respects. Here are three ways technology is transforming human resources as we know it.

The Automation of Job Postings

We cannot use the sheer number of job postings as a measure of the number of jobs available anymore because tools allow companies to post a single job on dozens of job boards. This creates challenges for job applicants since they may inadvertently apply to the same job on five different sites.

The Automation of Resume Screening

A number of job posting websites and growing number of tools facilitate applicants selecting a resume and submitting it to the online job posting with only a few clicks. On top of this, the high level of real unemployment and underemployment results in many people applying for jobs for which they are not qualified for in the hope of being hired. This leads to Human Resources being inundated with job applications. The solution is automated tools that screen resumes for the best potential matches using artificial intelligence. The software accepts criteria such as necessary years of employment, necessary skill sets, and preferred qualifications. It scans resumes in the database and then presents several dozen ideal and near matches.

One challenge automated resume screening creates is the changing lingo used to describe jobs and skillsets. Someone who says they have experience in Six Sigma may be screened out by an AI that gives priority to someone with an online MBA degree since most accredited online MBA programs deal with Business Process Improvement methodologies. Someone with twenty years as a secretary may be ignored by someone with less experience as an administrative assistant. This punishes applicants who don’t keep up with the current lingo for business terms and job titles even if they are ideally suited for the job.

Performance Management

Human Resources departments have been utilizing online assessments and reports for years. Allowing managers to type out their performance reviews of employees captures that information in a format they cannot alter later while giving them standard checklists and rating systems that are available to higher levels of management. Human resources software also allows HR to discretely gain insight into the real performance of employees by sending 360 evaluations to several or a dozen of a specific person’s co-workers. Instead of calling them in for interviews about someone’s performance or behavior, these employees receive a questionnaire they can fill out and only Human Resources reviews. It allows HR to get the real story on a manager’s behavior, how a co-worker is viewed by teammates and group dynamics that may or may not be problematic.

All of this allows Human Resources to focus on managing and assisting people, the very definition of their jobs.