Challenges Facing the World of Data Recovery in 2017

Contemporary companies are becoming more and more data driven and decisions are only made after analyzing various aspects of intricate real-time information.

In the process, businesses collect a lot of data and store this data in large databases. The fact that data has become the core aspect of business operations implies that when data is lost, business can incur huge losses. Global IT estimated that in 2015, US businesses lost a whopping $1.7 trillion due to loss of data.

Therefore, the need for data recovery is becoming ever increasing. Data recovery is usually never guaranteed and faces myriad challenges. Here are some of the challenges data recovery experts are expected to face in 2017.

Dynamism in Storage Technologies

One attribute of Information Technologies is that they are ever-changing. As the demand for space increases exponentially, new storage facilities that are smaller with larger capacities are being created. Furthermore, storage facilities are also revamping their security measures.

This has had an impact on data recovery experts. They have to contend with a buffer period where certain stored data from newly developed data storage tools can’t be recovered. Data can’t be recovered from storage that has not yet been discovered.

However, working with a secure data recovery specialist like Secure Data Recovery might be a sound option for you since they invest heavily in research. These companies develop newer data recovery tools to circumvent new data storage technologies.

Data Security Strategies make Data Recovery Difficult

The reality of cyber-attacks and threats to data in storage has led to an obsession over security architecture while developing storage devices. Most data storage devices entering the market today have default data encryption algorithms.

Although vital to ensure security of data, they can be a nightmare for data recovery experts. Cryptology strategies are aimed at making it hard to read data yet data recovery thrives on the ability to read data.

This has made data recovery in 2017 and in the future increasingly difficult. It means that experts have to develop decipher codes to recover data which significantly slows down the process.

The Rise of Big Data

The sheer volume of data held on databases on several separate hard disks makes data recovery a daunting task. Apart from the issue of time, determining the exact input/output sequence of data recovered can be a huge hurdle for data recovery. It is imperative to recover the storage configuration (instructions detailing on what disk certain data was stored) before data can be fully recovered. Otherwise, you would have a huge collection of jumbled pieces of data.

Conclusion

As new storage technologies and encryption methods are being introduced, new challenges present themselves for data recovery experts. If you are in business, it is vital to understand that data recovery is always your last option and success is not always guaranteed. However, in case data recovery is inevitable, it is essential to work with companies that invest heavily in research and stay on top of the most recent developments in the industry.