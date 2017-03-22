The EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is an awesome tool to have in the arsenal of every computer owner. Ever lost an email filled with vital information? Maybe you downloaded a program from the web and can’t find it anywhere on your computer? Or how about that really cool ringtone for your phone? You know the one that is there, somewhere on your computer, but you just don’t know where.

That’s a simplification of the data this tool can locate on your computer and restore for you, but you get the picture. This recovery software is easy to install and use for all of your computer data recovery and restoration needs. After installation, a window pops up that scans the computer, then displays sections like photos, audio(music), graphics, documents, video, and emails. You pick the section you wish to scan and it goes through generating a list of the contents for that area. The process is relatively quick and pain-free. Once you find the lost data, you can have it restored to be usable again.

I used the program to recover a deleted email containing information from my boss. I did not want to call him and say that I had lost the info, so this hard drive recovery saved my bacon! You can recover 500 MB of data for free, then you can upgrade to the paid version for long term benefits.

Some of the more common situations where the EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard would be really helpful are a virus attack, formatted hard drive, OS crash or error, a partition loss, a RAW partition and many more problems. Think of this as a terrific peace of mind that you have at the ready so that if things go wrong with your computer’s data, the recovery wizard is there to save the day-ta.

Download the program and give it a try. I think you’ll find that it is a product worth owning long term.