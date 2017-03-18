How to Unlock Samsung Galaxy S8

We’ve waited long enough already, but we have a feeling that it’s going to be worth it. Unlike past years, Samsung decided to launch its new flagship, the Galaxy S8, a bit later, at the end of March, while the actual date when it will start hitting the shelves is April 28.

After tons of leaked images, as well as detailed information about the phone’s specs have surfaced online, we’re convinced that this is going to be one incredible smartphone. However, the same rumors mention something about a not-so-pocket-friendly price, so for everybody who can’t afford paying the full price, for a SIM-free version, the only alternative remains getting the phone from a carrier, with a two-year contract.

Ok, so you finally got your hands on it and it’s awesome, but your new Samsung Galaxy S8 still has a big problem: it’s carrier locked and basically, you’re stuck with using the same network for the whole period of the contract. But hey, there’s no need to panic, since you can easily unlock your Samsung Galaxy S8, in just a few minutes.

If you have a bit of technical knowledge, you should know that there are three main unlocking methods:

Rooting the phone and flashing a custom firmware, which can remove the carrier lock Asking your current carrier to do it for you Unlocking the phone by code

Breaking it down, rooting requires proper documentation, not to mention that it should be done only by someone experienced and, in some cases, things go wrong and the phone is completely damaged. As for the carrier…well, not a lot of them are willing to unlock the phone, not to mention that it has to be fully paid in order to try this, so unlocking your Galaxy S8 by code remains the most viable method.

In order to do this, you just need to follow these steps:

Look for a reliable code provider online.

After a quick search on Google, you will find a lot of services able to help you with this, but truth is that just a few of them are actually trustworthy. For example, we’ve come across UnlockScope.com and UnlockUnit.com, which seem to be great options, according to the reviews they received on Trustpilot from previous clients.

Place your order

After deciding upon one service, you need to fill up a few details about your phone, then proceed to payment. Most websites will ask for the following information:

Your phone’s IMEI, which is unique for each device and can be found by dialing *#06#

The name of the network and country on which your phone is locked now. Be very careful with this, as a lot of people select the network on which they’re planning to use the phone. DO NOT do this.

A valid email address, where you will receive the code, as well as additional information on how to use it.

Insert the code

Shortly after placing the order, you will receive an email with the code, which will be used to unlock your Samsung Galaxy S8.

Now, everything you need to do is insert a SIM from an unaccepted network in the phone and wait for it to display a message like “SIM network unlock PIN”. Then, using the keyboard, just type the code you received and hit the “Unlock” button. And this is pretty much it! You have successfully managed to unlock your Galaxy S8! Simple as that!