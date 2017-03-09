5 reasons why people prefer gambling online to in person



Data from the UK Gambling Commission shows that online gaming is the largest sub-sector within the country’s gambling industry. This comes as no surprise to those of us who have long understood the many benefits of online vs. ‘real’ casinos. Here are just 5 reasons why people prefer gambling online…

Play whenever and wherever you want

Sites like playcasino.com are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – come rain or shine, hell or high water. So whenever the mood takes you, grab your smartphone, or sit down at your computer and starting playing the game of your choice. There’s no dress code, you can smoke as much as you want, and you don’t have to travel or pay for parking.

You can make more money online

Online casinos offer higher pay-out percentages than their brick-and-mortar counterparts. This is largely because they have lower overheads and can therefore offer bigger jackpots, and an array of sign-up and in-game bonuses. Online casinos also offer progressive jackpots. This allows you to play on different games at the same time in order to multiply your winnings.

By contrast, land-based casinos have to recover money they spend on everything from utility bills, to in-house entertainment, free buffets, and staff wages. These expenses usually translate to lower pay outs for the punter.

More ways to make money

The wide range of games on offer online gives you an almost endless list of ways to make money – and you’ll never get bored! Almost every type of slot game you can imagine is available in just a few clicks of your mouse. With this in mind, you can choose the games which best suit the way you like to play. Each game’s themes, graphics and sounds all add to the fun.

The aforementioned Gambling Commission report points to the way in which online operators continue to seek creative ways to engage and attract customers. The variety of games on offer is one of the many ways they achieve this.

Online casinos speak your language

The best online casinos offer multi-language support. As a result, you can play casino games, keep abreast of your winnings and the state of play in whatever language you choose, and whichever country you’re in. This isn’t just true for those who speak English. In fact, many online casinos also provide support for all European languages, as well as Arabic, Chinese, Turkish, Hebrew and more.

Stay secure and protect your privacy

Online casinos are subject to an exhaustive list of rules and regulations. Among these is the rule that all online operators must have the technology and resources in place to protect your personal information. Beyond this, online casinos offer you much more privacy than land-based establishments. Online, you can enjoy gambling with the peace of mind in knowing you are not being filmed or watched by CCTV.