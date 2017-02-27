A New Experience at Lucky Pants Bingo

There is a fresh breeze of new games at Lucky Pants Bingo, and all went live for your entertainment. Based on different themes and consisting of different features, these games are waiting for you! Here’s a sneak peek, so that you can choose which one you will play first.

Lady of Egypt

The Queen of Nile has set her feet at Lucky Pants Bingo on Lady of Egypt slots. This 10 reels, 9 paylines game will take you to the sandstorms of Egypt where you will see the mesmerising Cleopatra, Ankh, Snake, Bastet and Anubis on the reels. This Egyptian themed game also consists of many features such as Free Spins, Bonus Round and Jackpots, which can be triggered under the sharp eyes of Cleopatra. Win free spins, multipliers or up to 25x your stake amount on this creation of Scientific games.

Emperor’s Gold

Relive history on Emperor’s Gold slots. This slot game will take you back into time to meet China’s first emperor, Qin Sin Huang. Find symbols such as Tiger, Dragon, Emperor, Empress and Panda on the reels. Plus, you always have a chance to trigger one of the many features which are Expanding Wilds, Sticky Expanding Wilds, Free spins! You can activate the Big Bet Mode anytime as well. If you see a Dragon covering the whole reel, you are about to get lucky!

Gypsy Moon

Gypsy Moon slots comes along to brighten your future and to tell about your stars. Based on astrology and mystic theme, this game has been developed by IGT. You can either choose to play with 30 paylines or 243 ways to win. Symbols you will see rolling on the reels are Book of spells, Heart Pendant, Candle, Tarot Cards, Crystal ball, Rose, Necklace, Ring, Mirror and Full moon. If you see a Gypsy enchantress, you might trigger a bonus! There are three features to be experienced, these are: Free Spins, Bonus round and Click Me Bonus. May the stars be in your favour!

Newlette Classic

A slight touch of modernity and roulette was mixed… and Newlette Classic was created! This new type of roulette game enables you to select among three rooms to play in, with different minimum bet amounts. You just have to choose your room and your Avatar for the game to begin. Just like roulette, in this game, your avatar represents your colour. If the ball stops on your colours, you can make the happy dance!

Unicorn Bliss

Meet the Mythical Unicorn on Unicorn Bliss slots, which is a 5 reel, 25 paylines game. If you love colours and cuteness, this game will be your favourite as it comes with symbols such as pink heart, pink horseshoe, smiling sun, shy moon, rainbow and star, blue bird, yellow flower, butterfly, rose, purple flower and white and yellow flower. Despite being made of simple designs, this game comes packed with features like Free Spins and Bonus Round. Let the Unicorn be your charm!

Head to Lucky Pants Bingo anytime to try one or all of these games for a fresh and unique gaming experience. And get ready for some upcoming new games, which will make gaming blissful for you!