Classical Latin went extinct, yet we still know how to pronounce it. Proof!
This is an awesomely geeky video…
The following two tabs change content below.
I'm an eternal optimist, follow a Buddhist philosophy, geek of many areas, entrepreneur, learning the Chinese language, a die-hard sports fan, love politics and nuclear submarines.
Latest posts by Andy (see all)
- Why Your Start-Up Should Invest in Video Marketing - February 27, 2017
- A New Experience at Lucky Pants Bingo - February 27, 2017
- What Latin Sounded Like – and how we know - February 26, 2017