Smart Glasses That Adapt To Your Eyes

A research team at the University of Utah is developing a set of glasses that adapts to your eyes and never needs to be replaced. Engineering professor Carlos Mastrangelo and doctoral student Nazmul Hasan have collaborated on a project to create a pair of battery operated liquid-based lenses that can focus on what you are seeing automatically, whether it is far away or close up. Imagine the possibilities of not needing both reading and field glasses.

The eye has a lens inside that adjusts for focal depth, maintaining clear vision. As we get older, this ability weakens leading to prescription glasses. The new "smart glasses" compensate for this weakness, auto-correcting the depth of the field of vision for the eye. Potentially, this could eliminate the need for owning two pairs of glasses, or even bifocals. I find myself having to look up or down when looking at my monitor through bifocals. It would be great to have an auto-correcting lens that eliminates the need to look up or down through my glasses.

The lenses of these eyeglasses are made of glycerin and enclosed in a rubbery membrane that allows for adjustments. The glycerin and the membrane are clear and do not appear to cause any distortion in vision. The glasses are battery operated and have electrical components housed in the frames, which still appear rather big and clunky in this early stage of development. With time and more research, we can be assured that the lenses will become more sleek and aesthetically pleasing.

Here’s how it works: The back membrane has three connectors to mechanical actuators that move the membrane back and forth, kind of like a piston in an engine. This changes the curve of the lens and alters the focal length between the lens and the eye. In the bridge of the glasses is a distance meter that sends out pulses of infrared light when the wearer looks at an object. The glasses then automatically recalibrate to perfect the visual of that object. The team claims that this adjustment takes about 14 milliseconds. The glasses do not work well for peripheral vision at this point. The bulky nature of the current frame prevents much peripheral vision anyway, but to see things off to the side would require the user turning their head so that the sensor in the bridge can refocus on a new object. The entire glasses system operates on a rechargeable battery that lasts about 24 hours.

Before the user wears the glasses for the first time, they need to download the accompanying glasses app into their smartphone and input their glasses prescription. It is then transmitted via Bluetooth to the glasses and the user is ready to put the glasses on. If the user gets a new glasses prescription, they can simply change it in the app without having to purchase a new pair of glasses.

It seems that this invention solves several problems at once. You will only need to purchase one pair of glasses… ever. No more buying a new pair every time you get a new prescription. And if you need bifocals or two sets of glasses, one for reading and another for walking around, this covers both at once. You can eliminate the blurry line of bifocals and drop the second pair all together. Cost will undoubtedly be a factor initially, but I can't wait for these to become commonplace so I can try a pair myself!