Top 3 Slot Machines to Greet the Chinese New Year With

Wait a minute, you might say, haven’t we already greeted the New Year once? The answer to your (legit) question would be another question: which one? January 1st is the first day of the Western year, after all, but there’s another one close to this date, celebrated by almost a third of the world’s population: the Chinese (lunar) New Year, that falls on January 28th in 2017. So, if you needed another reason to celebrate, now you have one: on the 28th, we enter the Year of the Rooster. Below you’ll find the three best Royal Vegas slot machines to greet the Chinese New Year with.

Lucky Firecracker

One of the most widespread accessories used for celebrating anything – especially the start of the New Year – is the firecracker. Setting it off helps the Old Year leave, and make way for the New One – this is why it’s customary to light it on the stroke of midnight. This makes Lucky Firecracker, a popular Royal Vegas slot machine, one of the best games to greet the Chinese New Year with.

Lanterns, firecrackers, and fireworks fill the reels of this lucky slot machine. I say “lucky”, as it can help players win up to 90,000 coins during its Free Spins feature. It is a game with beautiful graphics and enough winning opportunities to start the Year of the Rooster on the right track.

Golden Money Frog

The coming of the Year of the Rooster is the perfect opportunity to try the best progressive casino games the Royal Vegas has to offer. One of them is the obvious choice for this time of the year: Golden Money Frog is a progressive slot inspired by one of the most powerful Feng Shui symbols for wealth (the money frog, of course).

The game has five reels, three rows, and 20 win lines – but they can increase to 30, 40, or even 50 during the base game. It also comes with several bonus features, including one that can pay out the game’s local progressive jackpot.

Huangdi – The Yellow Emperor

Huangdi was a legendary emperor who ruled China almost 5,000 years ago. He is a deity, a cultural icon, believed to be the initiator of the Chinese civilization as a whole. He is also the protagonist of the latest game released at the Royal Vegas, bearing his name.

The game has five reels, three rows, and 25 win lines. It comes with goodies like stacked and expanding symbols, making it as generous as the Emperor himself, and a Free Spins feature with Expanding Wilds that can pay out a small fortune – up to 60,000 coins – to the luckiest players.