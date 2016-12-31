4 Reasons Why Nursing is a Great Job for Geeks

When choosing a career it’s important to go with something that will cater to your lifestyle preferences and personality traits. As geeks we often find ourselves doing things differently and many people find our habits to be peculiar, but these tendencies can make us great candidates for certain job positions. Usually when naming geeky careers, you might think of options like computer science and mechanical engineering, but jobs in the healthcare industry can also be suitable. With that said, here are four reasons why geeks often thrive as nurse practitioners:

1. You Can Study Online

Having to physically attend a campus is not only a burden on your schedule, it’s also not as enjoyable as doing it all from the comfort of your own computer. Online nursing curriculum is designed to have you graduating and entering the field within only two years. After that, you can spend another two years earning a masters degree in nursing to further your career if desired. It goes without saying that the option to build your skills online is a perfect fit for any self-professed geek.

2. Your Job Will Involve the Use of Various Kinds of Technology

Nursing is also becoming increasingly technological, as there are a number of medical devices and databases that are dealt with on a regular basis. Encountering these tools in your daily work routine gives you an opportunity to discover and utilize new kinds of exclusive medical technology that you can’t just go buy at your local department store. Furthermore, researching this innovative tech makes for a fun pastime in and of itself.

3. You’ll be Dealing with Plenty of Data and Details

Let’s face it, we love numbers, stats, studies, and all the other data that makes the world go round. So why not put yourself in a work environment where paying attention to detail is part of the job description? As a nurse, you’ll need to focus on accuracy because a single mistake could lead to a significant mishap that puts patients or medical equipment at risk. Having such a responsibility might seem stressful to others, but to us geeks we embrace these kinds of challenges willingly.

4. There’s Always Room for Improvement

Finally, there’s no arguing that geeks love the topic of self-improvement, as we’re constantly reading or doing something to sharpen our skill sets. The field of nursing leaves plenty of room for growth because there are so many specialties you can focus on, and many times branching out into these sectors will lead to pay raises and additional career benefits. Ultimately, nursing is never a stagnant job so you’ll always be learning and advancing along with the medical field.

Use Your Genius to Help Fight the Nursing Shortage

Right now there’s an ongoing shortage of registered nurses in the US, UK, and many other developed nations. That means there’s a need for intelligent people to step up to the plate and get the job done. Why not enter a field where you’re practically guaranteed a job and your geeky skills will be highly appreciated?