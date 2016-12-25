Superheroes: From Page to Life

Avengers, assemble! Superheroes have exploded off the comic book pages in recent years, and their popularity is showing no signs of slowing down. Superhero stories have always resonated with their readers, so it’s no surprise that they have crossed mediums. It seems no matter where you look, there’s some sort of superhero media – whether it be comic books, movies, video games, or something else altogether.

While superheroes may have started out as larger than life people in comic books, they didn’t stay there for long. Transcending time, race, and age, they are easy to read about, and while they may be super powered, they’re easy to identify with. They embody the same qualities that we like to see in ourselves – heroism, kindness, and always doing what is right – so it’s no wonder that they have stuck around as long as they have. Their stories and their lessons will always be relevant.

Comic books were only the beginning when it comes to superheroes. Marvel released movie series based on Spider-Man and the X-Men, but their vision didn’t stop there. Beginning in 2008, Marvel started its cinematic universe: a series of interconnected films, featuring different superheroes, each of which adds a chapter to one massive story. The first movie in the cinematic universe starred Iron-Man. From there, they’ve released movies featuring the Incredible Hulk, the Avengers, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, and many more, with more planned for the future. DC has also released their own set of movies – Batman, Superman, and Suicide Squad, and they also have plans to release more films. With the release of films comes merchandising, ranging from children’s toys and posters to costumes, and everything in between. Video games, including popular online games, are also growing in number at a surprising rate. Superheroes are no longer just comic book stories, or even movies. They’re a lifestyle.

Superheroes may have started off in the pages of comic books, but they didn’t stay there for long. From comic books to movies and merchandise, from online video games to online slot machines, they are everywhere. One thing is for certain: there’s never been a better time to be a superhero fan than right now.