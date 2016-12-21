3 Terrible UX Choices That Are Killing Your Online Casino

Did you know that there are more people in the world that own a Smartphone than people who have a toothbrush? Colossal markets of open-minded consumers are available today via iOS- or Android-powered devices. And yet, we fail to grasp the full extent of this unrelenting power.

Here's what the most recent findings show after in-depth analysis of the dev market.

# 1. Casinos still assume that gamblers have the need to sign in

Yeah, you can really enjoy a decent free spin from the premium offer unless the system knows that you are a registered player. This does not change the fact that people hate this chore though. Who came up with a brilliant idea of typing in lines of personal data as well as some really complex passwords on that tiny screen? Not everyone has a 5.5 inch phablet, you know.

What needs to be done? Allow for a temporary solution – let your new users give your app a shot. Allow them to play around and, in case they find value for themselves in your offering – they will register voluntarily. Your conversion rates skyrocket, everyone’s happy – boom, you have yourself a loyal fan base!

#2. Unnecessary features are still present!

What do you expect people to do in a casino app? They are supposed to gamble! They come to spin the wheel of fortune, place a few bets, win or lose and whatnot. So why give them anything else?

A prominent case study done by our team states that, on average, only 20% of overall functionality is used in 80% of cases. People just don’t want to see or have no use for additional APIs, third-party software integration, etc. a

So, before investing your budget into development of an events calendar in a casino app think twice whether your users will find it amusing.

#3. Ok, now that you’ve installed me – can I use your Gmail account?

Tons and tons of permission settings are literally bombarding users of mobile applications. Every here and now they see that an app is trying to access their contacts list, gallery or even personal social media accounts as well as mail boxes.

Would you allow this level on obnoxiousness? Neither will they!

Asking for permissions should be done both timely and wisely. You can’t just shove the fact that you need something down their throats. Offer something in return. If you need their email – allow for them to earn a few free bonuses in return for the subscription.

And that, my friends, is how you rock at mobile casino software development!