How to Host the Ultimate Video Game Party

If you're looking for the perfect way to unwind during your Christmas break, we've got the perfect idea. Instead of just your typical party with friends, why not host a themed event? And we aren't just talking about any old theme, we mean a video game party that is sure to be the hit of the year.

So, here’s your guide to hosting the perfect party.

Give Thought to the Game(s)

The games that you pick for your party will literally make or break the event, so you want to give them a fair amount of thought. Start with how many players the game features. If it’s just a one-player game your guests will need to pass the controller around. If you have a small gathering this may not be a problem, but with larger parties it’s going to get really boring and really frustrating passing the controller all around the room.

Multi-player games, or even games you can play as a team, tend to be a much better choice for parties. It allows more people to take part in the fun at one time.

It’s also a good idea to have a few games that people can play and then let your guests choose. Just because you like a game, doesn’t mean others will. Grab something from a variety of genres, don’t just offer only fighting or fantasy games. There are actually a variety of party-style games available that feature popular game shows from TV, trivia games, carnival style games, music games, and dance games. These can be good to include in your possible options.

Prepare Your Controllers

Next you want to be sure you’ve got enough controllers on hand and that their batteries are fully charged. Be sure to do this a couple of days in advance so you’ve got a chance to charge them up if needed.

Clear Floor Space

For most house parties, you’d be bringing out extra seating making sure everyone has a comfy spot to sit. For a video game party floor space is often necessary, especially for games such as dance competitions. Be sure to clear enough space in advance and place the chairs on the perimeter of the room.

Retro Décor

A fun addition to any video game party is to look for retro décor items. These are items that offer a nod to popular video games from the 80s. You could even ask your guests to dress up as their favorite video game characters if you want to really go all out.

Go with Finger Foods

Because people will be active and using the controllers throughout the party you will want to keep the food simple. Finger foods such as chips, popcorn, small appetizers, and bite-sized morsels are the absolute best way to go.

It’s Time to Have Fun

After all the preparing you've done the only thing left on your list is to relax, have fun, and get your game on!