Top 3 Of The Greatest Starcraft 2 Battles Known To Professional Gaming

It almost seems like Starcraft has been around for centuries. Along with WarCraft the two games are like the loving mother and caring father to the RTS genre. Now that Starcraft 2 is a separate esports discipline a lot more eyes are turned to the battle between the Zerg, the Terran and the Protoss.

Thus I am willing and even obligated to take you out for an impressive journey. Please welcome the tour to the greatest Starcraft 2 battles known to mankind. You will learn and master earthshattering tactics and groundbreaking strategies from leading players. That’s a mighty fun way to pomp up your own skills, get ready for a new game or even master the art of Starcraft 2 betting. The choice is yours!

Let’s conquer the world!

Here are some of the most brutal, bloody and spirited royal battles the universe has ever seen. Check them out and don’t forget to make notes on tactics and strategies guys like MvP or LaLush use. Pay attention though, these matches often tend to end in a heartbeat so don’t blink!

Do note that all of matches are available on YouTube or any other site you can dig up.

MvP versus Idra

This battle of the Terran against the Zerg is a site worth seeing at least twice. More on that – you can only afford watching a single match in your life – this should be your go-to choice.

Just look at the combatants: MvP is one of the most awarded players in the game, he is the number 1 ranked Starcrafter in the world with a plethora of champion belts behind back.

Idra is top rank, S-status player and a total Zerg monstrosity capable of demolishing lives with nothing but a double click.

White-Ra versus LaLush

Zerg were facing off the Protos this time. The master of the Ukrainian deathball and the king of all Protos the White-Ra has entered the realm of combat against a formidable foe LaLush. Sure the name of this smiling Swedish dude is not at all intimidating, but these seemingly simple letters strike a lot of fear into the hearts of unworthy opponents.

Sure enough the match was opened with an exquisite fight and was filled with rumbles all over the map until the very end. The endgame battle is some of the most massive rumbles I have seen in my life!

Huk versus Mana

Have you even wondered what would happen if Protos would battle Protos? Yeah, the heat gets real and plasma shots are heard all across the universe.

Huk is a professional gamer currently engaged with his career in Korea. Fans call the guy Huk Norris and they have a lot of good reasons for it – the man hasn’t lost a match while in his prime.

Mana, on the other hand, is more of a dark horse. Few people know him well, even less are prepared for his unpredictable tactics.

Dark Templars were magically used during the battle, their full potential was revealed to the mass audience for the first time.

Commentaries from xHydrax deserve additional mentions. They must be heard!