Technology is loosely defined as the organisation of knowledge for a practical use. Typically meaning that it is one of the key reasons why humanity has survived through the millennia. Mankind has essentially learned how to solve the biggest problems with technology. And we have become increasingly good at it.

In the past 100 years scientists have improved the ways detect potentially dangerous events before they happen. This is possible because of technological advancements in sensors, geo mapping and data analysis. The ability to detect beforehand allows for improved preparedness when the disaster strikes. Many human lives have been saved from nature’s fury because of such systems.

Apart from natural disasters the only other thing apart from human failings that has continually pledged our planet is disease. There have been deadly diseases in the past that killed several millions of people worldwide. Some “Killer diseases” like smallpox and tuberculosis have been almost completely subdued with patient mortality fast approaching zero. Recent outbreaks of diseases such as Ebola have been quickly thwarted by the use of technology. Limiting causalities to the thousands instead of the possible millions.

However, what is amazing is that cures for chronic diseases like AIDS and Cancer seem nowhere in sight. Could it be that as a species we have reached a technological barrier that we are yet break through. Or the conspiracy theorists have this one right. That the big pharmaceutical companies are profiteering from the symptom suppressing drugs by withholding the cure.