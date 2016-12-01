7 Essential Tech Gadgets You Need for College 

The college years are the best years of our lives – allegedly. It’s a time of intense studying, lots of socializing, and zero money. Most students have very little free time, so anything that helps make everyday tasks that bit easier is a bonus. So if you are studying for an online masters in computer science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, here are some tech gadgets you definitely need in your life.

Bluetooth Coffee Machine

When you are pulling an all-nighter, coffee will be the only thing keeping you going. If you are under pressure, you won’t have time to keep getting up to switch the coffee machine on. A Bluetooth coffee machine makes life a lot easier. Use an app to turn the machine on from wherever you happen to be, even the library!

Heated Travel Mug

Nothing beats a freshly brewed coffee on a cold, miserable morning. Make a pot of coffee and take it with you in a heated travel mug. It’s way cheaper than splashing out on a latte from Starbucks or Costa. And as all students know, every little helps!

Backup Cell Phone Charger

Do you spend hours surfing social media on your phone or streaming videos online? If so, your smartphone battery will be under pressure. There is nothing worse than a dead battery, especially if you need an Uber home from a late night party. Keep a backup cell phone charger in your purse and you can avoid this problem.

Surge Protector

A surge protector will ensure your electrical devices don’t cook in the event of an unexpected power surge. This is essential if you have a lot of assignments to complete for an online computer science masters degree. After all, you won’t have the cash to replace your MacBook if it dies during a lightning storm.

Bluetooth Speakers

Do you love to listen to music in your dorm? Well, it’s good to share, so invest in some cool Bluetooth speakers and share your playlists with everyone else. Bluetooth speakers are essential for students. No wires and no fuss, plus you can control them using your smartphone.

Alarm Clock

Most students struggle to wake up in the morning, so an alarm clock is pretty useful. Some alarm clocks are better than others are. If you have trouble waking up in the morning invest in a body clock alarm clock that wakes you up gently. It’s a more relaxed way to start the day, and so much nicer than being rudely awoken after two hours sleep by a shrill ringing sound.

Google Chromecast

Use Google Chromecast to stream your favorite online content to a TV with an HDMI port. The Google Chromecast is ideal if you love to watch Netflix or YouTube videos on a large screen. Use your laptop, tablet or smartphone to control what you watch. It’s the perfect accessory for movie nights in your shared student kitchen.

Tech gadgets can be expensive, so make sure you ask Santa for a few essentials this year.