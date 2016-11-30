Showing Your Love For Gaming Like Never Before

For some people, gaming is more than a hobby. It’s more than an experience. It’s an utter passion. It’s a love of the industry and the artistry. It’s an appreciation of creativity and mechanics combined. We know that those who really love gaming aren’t content with just playing them. So here, we’re going to look at how you get even deeper into the hobby you treasure so much.

Become a real collector

With each passing generation, we hit a whole new wave of games pushing technology and design further than ever before. However, a real gamer will always have love for the classics. Even if some of them aren’t as easy to find anymore. Gaming on the original consoles always beats the remasters and releases out nowadays. Find those old consoles in the best condition you can and use sites like gamesniped.com to start really building a collection that goes beyond generations.

Hit the road

Conferences are always a big part of the gamer’s year. You’re probably already glued to your screen when E3 or Tokyo Game Show are happening. But you might be able to get an early taste of some of your most anticipated titles or even meet the occasional developer by going to conferences yourself. You might not be able to make the big two, but there are lots of smaller cons in Europe and the USA alike.

Fund the games you love

Nowadays, there’s a resurgence of interest in niche genres like never before. The resurrection of the point-and-click or the space exploration genre is largely down to crowdfunding. Star Citizen, Bloodstained and Shenmue 3 are just a few of the games coming out mostly due to the passion of the fans. If you want to support the grassroots of tomorrow’s hits, make sure you’re checking sites like Kickstarter for those creators who could use your help.

Show your expertise

You’ve probably developed your own refined taste over your years of gaming. Do you wish that a certain gem you loved just had a little more attention? Do you want to help new gamers find titles that are really going to change their lives? By joining programs like Steam Curators on steamcommunity.com, you can share your expertise across the whole internet.

Get into developing

Everyone who is that deep into gaming has considered putting their experience and knowledge into crafting a game themselves. Nowadays, that is far from impossible or even very difficult. The sleeper hit of 2015, Undertale, was created using the very tool we’re going to recommend. We’re talking about GameMaker: Studio. Tools like GameMaker have been helping game designers and developers take their first steps in creating their own adventures for years. What’s to stop you from doing the same?

Show your love for gaming by supporting it in every way you can. Become a collector, meet developers, recommend your favorites and even try your hand at making your own. There are communities that can help you get deeper into your passion in just about every way.