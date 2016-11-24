How to Play Rummy Card Game

Card games have been a part of the human lives for a while now. Ever since the invention of card games in China, huge variants of game have emerged in different parts of the world. The popular card game in India is Rummy which has been played and loved for decades. Rummy as a card game holds an integral part inside the Indian families. It is easy to grasp the basics of the game and most of the people in India know how to play rummy.

As a recreational game and as a cash game, rummy is recognized as the most loved card game in India. Rummy is a game of skill and you can acquire the skills after a bit of practice by playing more games.

Rules to Play Rummy

The Indian version of rummy is the 13 card rummy which is also known as Indian Rummy. The game follows the concept of draw and discard. The objective of the game is to make your hands better by drawing a card and discarding a card which is of less importance.

Dealing in Rummy

The game of rummy is played between 2 to 6 players. Each player is dealt with 13 cards each in clock wise direction. A Joker is selected at random after the cards are deal to all the players, the Joker can be used to substitute the missing cards while melding.

How to make Sets and Sequences in Rummy

The objective of the game of rummy is to make sets and sequences. Set is a combination of 3 or 4 cards of the same rank but different suits (Example: 3? 3? 3? or Q? Q? Q? Q?). Sequences are the combination of 3 or more cards of consecutive ranks and in the same suit (Example: 7? 8? 9? 10? J? or A? K? Q?).

You can use Joker to replace the missing cards in rummy. For declaring the game, you need a pure sequence. A pure sequence is made by melding the cards without a Joker. So once you have a pure sequence and the rest of the cards melded to sets and sequences, you can declare the game.

Points Calculation in Rummy

Points are calculated to decide the winner of the game. In points rummy, the winner of the game receives zero points. Players who drop the game will get points depending on the stage of the game he dropped. He/she who drops the game before making a move in the game of rummy will receive 20 points. The player who drops after making a move will receive 40 points.

The losing players of the game will receive points depending on the cards they were not able to meld. Every card has certain points face cards (A,K,Q,J) holds 10 points each, numbered cards holds points with respect to their value. Joker carries zero points. If the losing player does not have two sequences (pure sequence and impure sequence) while the winner is declared, he/she will be receiving 80 points.

The players who make a wrong declaration in the game will receive 80 points and will be expelled from that game. Other players will continue to play once the winner is found.

There are many online rummy websites which hosts practice games where players can learn how to play rummy card game. Once you get the flow of the game, you can apply rummy strategies to overpower your opponents.