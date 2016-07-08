Streaming Nerd TV

Have you heard about CuriosityStream yet? It’s a streaming channel of on demand nonfiction documentaries . A subscription service that runs ad-free, you are presented with the choice of over 1,500 documentaries and nonfiction series to watch whenever you like, with no recording or scheduling. Everything is readily available to view.

What nerd or geek isn’t thrilled at a whole new batch of documentaries to watch? I was delighted to learn of this service! Prior to hearing about CuriosityStream, I had given up on TV and switched to online only. I love to try free bingo sites instead of randomly clicking through TV channels. CuriosityStream was launched in March 2015 by John Hendricks, founder of Discovery Channel. The streaming service went international in September 2015. The four main topics are science, technology, history and nature. Basic service costs $2.99US per month for standard definition, $5.99 for high definition and $11.99 for ultra high definition 4K. They do offer a discount for paying annually.

Currently supported platforms include:

-All PCs, laptops, desktops and Mac

-Any Android device running version 4.0.3 or higher

–Apple TV via AirPlay

-Chromecast

-IPhones, iPads and iPods with iOS 7 or higher

-Roku

-Amazon Fire TV

-Amazon Kindle Fire

There are plans to get into the Xbox One in the near future as well.

Go check out their website for a free one month trial.