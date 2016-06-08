Robohon: A Future Smartphone inside a Mini Robot 

For years we all have been waiting for a device that will help us make our dream of using a robot come true and looks like the Japanese company Sharp has managed to do this for us. The past 5 years have seen technology development go to some serious heights and companies are working harder than ever to come up with innovative and out of the box designs and features for smartphones.

Last year we came past by an announcement made by Sharp that they will be bringing a robotic smartphone in 2016 which will be something the world has never seen before. And with that we had a glance of what the company will be showing us this year “something quite extraordinary” you can say.

A look into the design and specifications of the robohon

The smartphone or shall we say the mini robot has odd looks and you might not understand the concept of smartphone within a robot at first sight. But the little robot that reaches just about 20 cms is much more than what meets the eye. The look of RoboHon is inspired from a 4 feet tall robot named ‘Pepper’, at first impression it does look like some kind of toy that works on battery but it is a smartphone indeed and it mostly works over voice command. Yes you read that right , the phone has a very little screen on the back and it basically works over voice control, if you compare it to a general smartphone it can do most of the stuff that your normal phone does.

The phone dials the number you ask it to and you can talk over the speaker, if you want to click pictures you can just ask the robot to do so over voice command and if you want to view the pictures or videos the head of the robot has a projector mounted on it which will show you things on a wall or a flat surface. Other than this, the robot will also read emails for you and come to you by itself if you have an incoming phone (talk about technology advancements eh?). If you wish to buy this phone internationally, Amazon offers are surely something to look out for.

Internal features and the cons about RoBoHon

The phone has a 2 inch screen and works on 320 x 240 pixels which to be honest look on the lower side. The processor of the phone raps up a speed of 1.2 Ghz using a 400 snapdragon chipset not that impressing, you can say. But if you look at the concept on which this phone is made you will admit that the internal phone and features matter very less and the phone is just made to amuse you and give a feel of how a robotic smartphone’s usage would feel like.

There have been many talks about the phone’s look which seems amusing but if you consider using this thing as a daily base device you might look a bit dorky and people might “judge” you because of it. But still we appreciate Sharp’s confidence and effort to put up something like this for the people, it would be quite a fun to see how much people decide to buy this phone.

The phone was officially put on sale on 26th May and will cost a real fortune ($1800) for people who would want to buy it, also the phone is available for sale only in Japan.