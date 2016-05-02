The surprising habits of original thinkers

This is a really good TED talk by Adam Grant that makes me consider how i react to new ideas and willingness to take a little risk…and consider procrastinating more?

Andy

I'm an eternal optimist, follow a Buddhist philosophy, geek of many areas, entrepreneur, learning the Chinese language, a die-hard sports fan, love politics and nuclear submarines.

One thought on “The surprising habits of original thinkers”

