Apple thinks your PC is sad but you will be happy with an iPad Pro

At last Monday’s Apple event, Apple veteran Phil Schiller made a comment about older PCs that seems to have irked a lot of PC users. He was presenting the new iPad Pro when he made some off the cuff remark that’s got Apple in some hot water.

Phil Schiller is Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, in the presentation he mentioned that many users of the iPad Pro come from Windows PCs implying that the iPad Pro is a more delightful experience for them.

Then Schiller said: “Windows PCs were originally conceived of before there was an Internet, before there was social media, before there was app stores, and this is an amazing statistic: There are over 600 million PCs in use today that are over five years old.”

You can imagine that this is a fantastic marketing opportunity.

Of the 600 million PCs he then said: “This is really sad. It really is.

And now there’s a lot of PC users irked that they are being considered ‘sad’.

This has become news, here’s some examples:

Foxnews: Apple diss about ‘sad’ PCs sparks irritation

Trusted Reviews: Apple mocks ‘sad’ PC users

Geek.com: Phil Schiller thinks it’s sad that people use 5-year-old computers

And ZDNET does some analysis of so many sad old iPads in use out there, too:

I used to be one of the folks that always tried keeping my PC, laptop, mobile phone relatively fresh by upgrading it every 2-3 years. Now that I’m a little older and not making as much money as I used to, I find that desire to upgrade just isn’t there. I think I had gotten so used to having disposable income that I fell into the upgrade trap that high tech companies have us living in – making us feel that to stay relevant we need to upgrade.

One of the many good things about using a PC is the myriad of great tools to help you keep your new and old PC running like new. So here’s some of the tools I use for new and older PCs:

Sometimes you need to reclaim wasted space on the PC’s disk, maybe you want to move, merge, delete partitions. Sometimes you can get by with the built-in utility in Windows called Disk Management, but it’s very limited for the more common advanced experiences. For windows 10 resize partition , I turn to EaseUS Partition Master because the UI is easy and intuitive to use.

There’s almost no error I can get that worries more than “Operating system not found” when booting the PC. This likely means the Master Boot Record is corrupt! This is where I go for mbr repair . it’s so much easier and faster to rebuild or repair the MBR than to re-install Windows!

For general tune-up of your Windows PC, check out PC Magazine’s 2016 collection of top tune-up utilities.