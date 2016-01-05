Data recovered from floppy disks owned by Gene Roddenberry

When Gene Roddenberry passed away, one of the many things left to his estate to care for were 200 5.25″ floppy disks. These disks contain information on the Star Trek tv shows he was working on.

It seems that Gene was using custom built computers with unique word processing program that rendered the data not readable outside of this unique combination. So retrieving the information was going to be very difficult.

Roddenberry Entertainment retained the services of DriveSavers to reverse engineer the configuration and retrieve the data in a manner it could be usable again.

Yesterday they announced on their blog that they were successful and give a little bit of background to the complexity of the project.

I’m hoping some interesting stories or characters are discovered that help bring new life to Star Trek.