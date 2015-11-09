Trends and observations in online gaming

I’ve noticed a few interesting things going on in the online gaming business. From mobile games, to games stimulating brain functions and online gaming.

Virtual Reality:

I learned recently that global game revenue is over US$70 billion, this is bigger than box office ticket sales (but smaller than total filmed entertainment revenue when home video is taken into account). This is huge, and I venture to guess that we’re far from peaking in gaming revenue especially when you take into account the advent of virtual reality technology that is about to explode into the causal gamer’s experience (see Oculus, Playstation VR and HaloLens). Virtual Reality is trying to push the boundaries of media consumption by creating an immersive experience unmatched by previous formats. Here’s an example of the VR games: Sail the seas as a peg-legged pirate in this immersive VR game Vroom:Galleon.

Using games to improve our mental health.

Using games to feel happy and engaged is common, but i’m talking about the trend in games to improve our brain functions. For example, to reduce or delay Alzheimer’s disease. Online brain training is said to improve daily lives of people over-60. Researchers discovered that cognitive training can help with tasks such as using public transport, shopping, cooking and managing finances.

And now the AARP is also promoting brain games to stimulate the brain health of their clients. This helps show that almost any type of game that stimulates the mind can be helpful, it doesn’t have to be Candy Crush, but it’s very helpful to play more with online bingo.

Are freemium games on the way out?

Last week Activision (owners of the World and Warcraft and Call of Duty Black Ops franchises) is taking over King digital, the software manufacturer of Candy Crush. Activision has historically been weak in mobile and this acquisition helps a lot, especially since they already have half a billion monthly active users in their other games, this will push them into a new realm of influence in the entertainment industry.

I suspect that bringing in the talent and experience from King Digital will also help Activision’s existing content to make the migration to mobile in a more impactful way than they’ve been able to do thus far.

I think a more interesting take on this acquisition is from Geektime: Freemium games like “Candy Crush” may be on their way out. The thought is that gamers over time expect more from the games, a narrative that keeps them engaged and interested over the long haul.