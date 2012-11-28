General Motors is giving its Chevrolet Spark a jolt of electricity.
An all-electric version of the mini-car will debut this week at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It goes on sale this summer in California, Oregon, Canada and South Korea, where it’s made. Other markets will follow.
It will cost less than $25,000 in the U.S., be shorter in length than the Fiat 500 and get 76miles per charge.
Associated Press has the full details.
One thought on “GM Unveils New All-Electric Vehicle”
about General Motors is giving its Chevrolet Spark a jolt of electricity. about author , I`m also love Buddhist philosophy, love travelling, reading .do you like reading ?