Extra-Wide Contacts = Anime Look

Here’s an interesting product being used to promote the ‘anime look’ via contact lenses. The lenses make your iris appear larger than usual, and depending on the brand can be dual color, tri color, rimmed in black to enhance the iris color and more.

Not to be outdone, Barbie is getting in on some of the action here via http://barbie-eyes.blogspot.com/.

For that anime look, here’s product information at Softlenseye.com for the Dueba lenses:

Dueba lenses are from Korea known to create beautiful stunning color eyes and make your eyes appear bigger due to the black ring design. This new concept lens is free from heterogeneous discoloration after wearing, so it continuously give comfort and you can naturally express your new image.

Here’s a couple of examples to demonstrate the effect at

If interested, jump to Dueba’s product pages, this one is for their tri-color lenses.

I read through a lot of details from several manufacturers and retailers, I have to say that this is interesting in more ways than one. For instance, an interesting side effect from earlier colored lenses like this was the dye on the lens would bleed off onto the eyeball. Talk about giving the wrong impression with your eyes! The new brands however are coated with a protective layer on both sides of the lens capturing the colored gel in between.

[Found via Neatorama via Inventor Spot]