John Feigenbaum flew out of San Jose this week in first class, with flip-flops on his feet, a T-shirt on his back and a dime worth $1.9 million in his pocket.
SFGate tells us of the intrigue and details in how not to look suspicious when delivering the most expensive dime in history to its new owner across the country.
Technorati Tags: Barber-style dimes, Numismatics
The following two tabs change content below.
I'm an eternal optimist, follow a Buddhist philosophy, geek of many areas, entrepreneur, learning the Chinese language, a die-hard sports fan, love politics and nuclear submarines.
Latest posts by Andy (see all)
- Your MBA Degree Is Waiting for You Online - December 31, 2016
- 4 Reasons Why Nursing is a Great Job for Geeks - December 31, 2016
- How Online Students Can Improve Their Productivity - December 27, 2016
One thought on “Because Staring At Dimes Is Suspicious”
Very good idea you’ve shared here, from here I can be a very valuable new experience. all things that are here will I make the source of reference, thank you friends.