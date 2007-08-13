Because Staring At Dimes Is Suspicious

news

John Feigenbaum flew out of San Jose this week in first class, with flip-flops on his feet, a T-shirt on his back and a dime worth $1.9 million in his pocket.

SFGate tells us of the intrigue and details in how not to look suspicious when delivering the most expensive dime in history to its new owner across the country.

Andy

I'm an eternal optimist, follow a Buddhist philosophy, geek of many areas, entrepreneur, learning the Chinese language, a die-hard sports fan, love politics and nuclear submarines.

One thought on “Because Staring At Dimes Is Suspicious”

