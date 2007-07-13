I’ve learned of a new favorite tech site at ‘Gadgets Reviews‘ with a nice clean blog theme, tons of gadget reviews and best of all for me, lots of cool gadget watches like the one below with compass and temp gauges.
My favorite watch from the site just recently posted is the ‘Veiled Watch‘ so that the display and crystal blend with the bracelet to the point where you can barely tell its even a watch, very stealthy.
But watches are the tip of the iceberg, check out the site. Looks like I have another gadget feed to follow! 🙂
(clicky)
The following two tabs change content below.
I'm an eternal optimist, follow a Buddhist philosophy, geek of many areas, entrepreneur, learning the Chinese language, a die-hard sports fan, love politics and nuclear submarines.
Latest posts by Andy (see all)
- 5 Key Reasons to Use Integrated Cloud Solutions for Your Business - May 9, 2017
- The Best Devices for Traditional and Online Study - May 2, 2017
- Play Indian rummy for a dose of fun! - April 27, 2017
4 thoughts on “I’m In Heaven – Watch Gadgets Galore And More”
You are not in google cach..
Please add us in your blogroll or we will be forced to remove your link from our blogroll.
It appears the cache was lost or discarded when I remapped the urls from ‘?=123’ to include the title of the article. It was probably seen as an attempt to increase page rank?
Thanks for the heads up, if i can’t get the site re-cached soon feel free to remove GN from your blogroll since I only add friendly sites that i visit quite often to this blog roll.
Take care.
http://gadgetlint.com/ is also good for gadget reviews