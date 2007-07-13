I’m In Heaven – Watch Gadgets Galore And More

I’ve learned of a new favorite tech site at ‘Gadgets Reviews‘ with a nice clean blog theme, tons of gadget reviews and best of all for me, lots of cool gadget watches like the one below with compass and temp gauges.

My favorite watch from the site just recently posted is the ‘Veiled Watch‘ so that the display and crystal blend with the bracelet to the point where you can barely tell its even a watch, very stealthy.

But watches are the tip of the iceberg, check out the site. Looks like I have another gadget feed to follow! 🙂

(clicky)