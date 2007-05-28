Longhorn Reloaded is a project run by enthusiasts (not Microsoft) dedicated to the revival of the original operating system known as code name “Longhorn”. Their goal is to finish what Microsoft started before the operating system was reset back to the Win2k3 codebase and eventually became ‘Vista’ but not quite their
These guys/gals have started with Windows 6.0.4074, which was originally released during the 2004 Windows Hardware Engineers Conference. They appear to have formed a loose group of Developers and Testers and are cherry picking features to
If you’re interested in participating in the revival project please let us know how it goes. The main site and the forums list d/l locations for the ISO while the wiki is tracking known issues and recommended drivers.
Link to LH Reloaded main
Link to the discussion forum
Link to their wiki
via OSNews
Latest posts by Andy (see all)
- Professional PowerPoint Templates to Make Your Presentations Amazing - February 8, 2017
- How to Set Up a Quality Speaker System Properly - February 1, 2017
- Key Advantages of Virtual Teams - January 30, 2017
2 thoughts on “"Longhorn Reloaded": Enthusiasts Just Won’t Let Go”
Built in Furniture Supplier
Decon is on top list when you are looking Built in Furniture Suppliers, Built-in furniture are a very special type of furniture is allows you to create the smooth transition between spaces. Built-in furniture looks like a part of the house itself . if the Built In Furniture is not suitable for your place, Decon will make tailor made for you without any extra charges.
visit our web site=http://www.decondesigns.com
+60167960331
Built in Furniture Malaysia
If you are looking Built In Furniture for your place, yes, you are in right place decon has built-in furniture include beds, benches, bookcases, cabinets, mirrors, and entertainment centres for all commercial uses, Decon has supplies Built in Furniture Malaysia For satisfied the customers. We strive all the time our best to serve our customer like a family. Decon has a huge range of Built In Furniture in Malaysia for all budgets.
visit our web site=http://www.decondesigns.com
+60167960331