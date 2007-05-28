"Longhorn Reloaded": Enthusiasts Just Won’t Let Go

Longhorn Reloaded is a project run by enthusiasts (not Microsoft) dedicated to the revival of the original operating system known as code name “Longhorn”. Their goal is to finish what Microsoft started before the operating system was reset back to the Win2k3 codebase and eventually became ‘Vista’ but not quite their

These guys/gals have started with Windows 6.0.4074, which was originally released during the 2004 Windows Hardware Engineers Conference. They appear to have formed a loose group of Developers and Testers and are cherry picking features to

If you’re interested in participating in the revival project please let us know how it goes. The main site and the forums list d/l locations for the ISO while the wiki is tracking known issues and recommended drivers.

Link to LH Reloaded main

Link to the discussion forum

Link to their wiki