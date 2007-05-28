When you spend a lot of time throughout the day typing like me, it isn’t just about speed or WPM (words per minute), it’s also about accuracy.
To assess your speed and accuracy to get your Gross WPM and Net WPM (with accuracy factored in) try out TypingTest.com.
They also have a web based game that helps you practice your typing: Bubbles.
One thought on “Do You Know How Fast And Accurate You Type?”
