Do You Know How Fast And Accurate You Type?

When you spend a lot of time throughout the day typing like me, it isn’t just about speed or WPM (words per minute), it’s also about accuracy.

To assess your speed and accuracy to get your Gross WPM and Net WPM (with accuracy factored in) try out TypingTest.com.

They also have a web based game that helps you practice your typing: Bubbles.

Andy

I'm an eternal optimist, follow a Buddhist philosophy, geek of many areas, entrepreneur, learning the Chinese language, a die-hard sports fan, love politics and nuclear submarines.

One thought on “Do You Know How Fast And Accurate You Type?”

