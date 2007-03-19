The History and Logic Behind Minesweeper

I’m still on vacation for a few more days, so here’s another short and sweet article on Minesweeper, who knew there was so much to reveal in its history and development of the game we love for a quick and dirty fix.

The closest ancestor to Minesweeper is probably Gregory Yob’s Hunt the Wumpus. Although it used an unorthodox grid (the original game used the vertices of a dodecahedron, and a later version used Möbius strips and other unlikely patterns), the Wumpus evolved from its predecessors in many other ways.

The Minesweeper that we all know and love was created by Robert Donner and Curt Johnson while they were working at Microsoft. It was first released as part of the Microsoft Entertainment Pack for Windows in 1990, but in 1992, it replaced Reversi as a pack-in game for Windows 3.1. Minesweeper became a Microsoft staple, and from 3.1 to 95 to XP and beyond, millions upon milions of people across the world turned to Minesweeper when the random chance of Klondike Solitaire became overwhelming.