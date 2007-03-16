Concept Cell Gaming

If gaming on a cellphone type of device is ever going to take off, something like the CompactAnalogThumbstick from Industrial Design is going to be necessary. It sports a nifty design to minimize size while still giving joystick functionality.

It’s in the concept stage right now, but it has all the elements to be picked up in a form very close to what you see here. If you think about it, holding the cell phone in one hand while operating the joystick with your thumb would seem to be a very comfortable way to play. So, I think it is about time to get some decent screens on cellphones, throw in some memory and a decent processor, and let’s use this joystick to play some good games. While truly good games are hard to come by via a cell, this unit will definately come in use for a number of current titles available.