When I saw this in my feed for BetaNews, that nearly half of the 229 CompUSA computer stores are closing for good throughout the US, I felt a pang a sorrow.
I felt bad because I had fond memories of playing with demo laptops there, browsing the latest PC games or purchasing another tube of CD-Rs just because I didn’t want to leave empty handed nevermind i still had dozens left.
But then i thought, “Wow, it’s been so long since I shopped there I can’t remember the last time i visited”. It may have been 5 or 6 years ago, and the reason I haven’t been there is because there are so many other shops between home and CompUSA now about 10 miles away.
Take for instance New Egg. 😛
2 thoughts on “CompUSA Closing Up Shop”
